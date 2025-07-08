As their farewell tour keeps getting longer, DEVO's documentary has also been acquired by Netflix. After premiering at last year's Sundance Film Festival, the Chris Smith-directed DEVO is set to hit the streaming giant on August 19.

The film traces the band's origins and how their "de-evolution" ideology came to be after Bob and Mark Mothersbaugh, Bob and Gerald Casale, and Alan Myers witnessed the 1970 Kent State shootings, as well as their rise to fame on the back of 1980's "Whip It." DEVO features archival footage, as well as interviews, and you can check out a teaser below.

In addition to the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour — which will bring the band back to Toronto in September with the B-52s — DEVO continue to celebrate 50-plus years together, having just launched a bi-weekly YouTube series sharing newly restored music videos and films.