It's time to be poppin' bottles in the ice, since Dev and the Cataracs are teasing the early 2010s sleazy comeback of your dreams.

For those who blocked out the era of shutter shades and the swag era of Tumblr, production duo the Cataracs discovered the singer Dev, and together the trio shot to Top 40 radio fame with hits like "Bass Down Low," "In the Dark," and the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper "Like a G6" they produced for Far East Movement.

UPDATE (2/11, 3:49 p.m. ET): Dev and the Cataracs have officially announced that their first new single in 14 years, "Make Ya Body Whistle" (is anyone else having Flo Rida-related déjà vu?), will be released on February 21.

Though Dev has released one-off singles scattered throughout the years, the Cataracs fizzled out by the mid-2010s. That is until today, when the lost trio posted a photo on Instagram in which it certainly looks like they're in a studio.

"Hey there... Remember us?! How would you feel about a new The Cataracs & Dev song this year? Would that be something you're interested in?" the post reads. With the club pop revival in full swing, they might be back at just the right time — huge news for those of us who have a playlist called "It's 2009 and Your Honda Civic Speaker is Blown Out."