Supporting the recent release of his debut album Love on Digital, R&B riser Destin Conrad has announced an extensive North American headline tour — including Canadian dates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
With support from Mark Keane, the trek kicks off on September 13 in Denver, CO. Conrad will make his first venture to Canada the following month for scheduled gigs at Montreal's Studio TD (October 11) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (October 12).
After continuing the stint stateside, the artist will return to Canadian turf before the end of the month to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on October 30. From there, Conrad will complete the outing back in the US, wrapping things up on November 14 in Los Angeles, CA.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local following various presales, which get underway tomorrow (July 9). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Destin Conrad 2025 Tour Dates:
09/13 Denver, CO - Summit
09/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09/17 Austin, TX - The Parish
09/19 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
09/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
09/21 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
09/24 Houston, TX - House of Blues
09/26 Nashville, TN - Basement East
09/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
09/30 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/01 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater
10/02 Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/04 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
10/05 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
10/07 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
10/09 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD
10/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/15 Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club
10/17 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
10/18 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
10/21 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre
10/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
10/24 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note
10/25 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
10/28 Seattle, WA - Neptune
10/29 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
10/30 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
11/03 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
11/05 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
11/06 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/08 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC
11/09 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
11/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern