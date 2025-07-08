Supporting the recent release of his debut album Love on Digital, R&B riser Destin Conrad has announced an extensive North American headline tour — including Canadian dates in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

With support from Mark Keane, the trek kicks off on September 13 in Denver, CO. Conrad will make his first venture to Canada the following month for scheduled gigs at Montreal's Studio TD (October 11) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (October 12).

After continuing the stint stateside, the artist will return to Canadian turf before the end of the month to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on October 30. From there, Conrad will complete the outing back in the US, wrapping things up on November 14 in Los Angeles, CA.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (July 11) at 10 a.m. local following various presales, which get underway tomorrow (July 9). Check out the full schedule of dates below, as well as Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Destin Conrad 2025 Tour Dates:

09/13 Denver, CO - Summit

09/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/17 Austin, TX - The Parish

09/19 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

09/20 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

09/21 New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

09/24 Houston, TX - House of Blues

09/26 Nashville, TN - Basement East

09/27 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

09/30 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/01 Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater

10/02 Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/04 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

10/05 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

10/07 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

10/09 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

10/11 Montreal, QC - Studio TD

10/12 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/15 Boston, MA - The Paradise Rock Club

10/17 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

10/18 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

10/21 Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

10/22 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

10/24 Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

10/25 Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/28 Seattle, WA - Neptune

10/29 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

10/30 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

11/03 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/05 Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

11/06 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/08 Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

11/09 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

11/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern