Deftones Detail New Album 'private music,' Share "my mind is a mountain"

It's the follow-up to 2020's 'Ohms'

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Jul 10, 2025

Deftones have announced their highly anticipated 10th studio album, previewed today by new single "my mind is a mountain."

private music is due August 22 via Reprise / Warner Records. The follow-up to 2020's Ohms was co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz, with whom the band had previously worked on 2010's Diamond Eyes and 2012's Koi No Yokan.

Listen to lead single "my mind is a mountain" below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist. Deftones will hit the road for a North American tour starting next month.


private music:

1. my mind is a mountain
2. locked club
3. ecdysis
4. infinite source
5. souvenir
6. cXz
7. i think about you all the time
8. milk of the madonna
9. cut hands
10. ~metal dream
11. departing the body

Pre-order private music.

MusicNewsMetal and Hardcore

Tour Dates

August 22, 2025

August 24, 2025

August 25, 2025

September 3, 2025

September 5, 2025

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage