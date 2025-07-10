Deftones have announced their highly anticipated 10th studio album, previewed today by new single "my mind is a mountain."

private music is due August 22 via Reprise / Warner Records. The follow-up to 2020's Ohms was co-produced by Nick Raskulinecz, with whom the band had previously worked on 2010's Diamond Eyes and 2012's Koi No Yokan.

Listen to lead single "my mind is a mountain" below, where you'll also find the full album tracklist. Deftones will hit the road for a North American tour starting next month.



private music:

1. my mind is a mountain

2. locked club

3. ecdysis

4. infinite source

5. souvenir

6. cXz

7. i think about you all the time

8. milk of the madonna

9. cut hands

10. ~metal dream

11. departing the body

Pre-order private music.