It had been a minute, so forgive us for thinking — wishful as it may be — that maybe people were no longer thinking it was a good idea to bring human remains to concerts. Do you remember how confused P!nk was when someone threw a plastic baggie of their mom's ashes at her in 2023? Exclaim!'s institutional memory certainly does, and now something similar has gone down at the Oasis reunion tour.

With the ever-so-slightest of props to be given for at least not implicating those performing in one's very public grieving ritual, someone decided to spread some ashes during one of the band's Edinburgh performances at Scottish Gas Murrayfield last week. As eternally dedicated to the internet (and really, what more can the deceased hope for?) by @oasislive25streams on TikTok, one of the many bucket hat-clad attendees opened a small plastic Tupperware container and proceeded to dump final earthly remnants on the ground while the Gallagher brothers played "Don't Look Back in Anger."

It all feels a little insensitive to the fact that somebody literally died at the tour's previous stop at London's Wembley Stadium, not to mention extremely messy; witnesses in the video clip look rightfully shocked and appalled. Plus, if you're going to spread ashes at an Oasis show, isn't "Champagne Supernova" a better tribute?

Watch the video below, and please try not to acquiesce to any scattering urges when the band finally make their way to Toronto this Sunday (August 24).