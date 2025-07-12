For many millennials, the television show The O.C. was like a crash course in live music, contemporary indie and music history. Watching it on a CRT tube machine in the basement when I was 16 was also my first introduction to Def Leppard. It was in one of those passing television references, the type so common on early 2000s cable drama and so rapid-fire that it could very easily be missed, but the memory of it sticks out in my mind.

In an early Season 1 episode, the delightfully evil Julie Cooper's younger sister comes to visit. In the wide hallways of her glitzy Orange County mansion, her sister reminisces about Julie's youth and her Def Leppard phase. "She was always driving me to Anaheim to help her scalp tickets," she muses, a point that makes her sibling character blush with embarrassment.

"I can't believe your mom was into heavy metal," mentions someone else, shocked by the contrast. In addition to shedding light on Julie's trajectory from lowly urban origins to an Orange County housewife — complete with an infinity pool and a strategic marriage to Newport's most obscenely wealthy — it's a commentary on class, one that identifies a wet and wild scene within hair metal that was ready to get down and dirty. That's the space Def Leppard occupy in the cultural lexicon.

Def Leppard are a famous rock band that everyone's dad seemed to listen to; one whose shirts are so iconic they can be found in every Hot Topic across North America to this day, and one so recognizable that the sheer mention of their name can bring a distorted '80s guitar solo to mind. Along with the handful of producers who worked on hard rock records at the time, they defined the heavy metal sound of the era.

Def Leppard are routinely mentioned in top 10 hair metal band lists, and their 1983 record Pyromania is a perfect distillation of the hair band musical formula: cute boys, loud guitars, sexually suggestive songwriting, and a driving sound that makes even the best of us ready to rip off our clothes and get down in the back of a moving vehicle. 40 years on and still kickin' it on stage, they continue to do exactly that.

There was no one getting hot and heavy in the crowd at Def Leppard, though I'm sure there were many who wanted to. A lowly visitor to Edmonton from Calgary (I was reminded of it a few times, in the very Canadian way: "Sorry to hear that"), it seemed like everyone in Alberta who wasn't at the Calgary Stampede had congregated at the endless sea of turf and sand at the Exhibition Lands Racetrack.

It was truly amazing to see the place transition from a forlorn wasteland into a hard-ass rock festival. Local Edmonton acts played rock n' roll covers at the nearby YEG! Stage, the sounds wafting toward food truck lines. Waiting in one of those lines for a reasonably priced burger, I heard Bon Jovi's "Shot Through the Heart" AC/DC and some stuff from the Cramps. Things were still a bit yeehaw-ed up — straw hats and bandanas galore — but there were also plenty of other wide-ranging musical references to take in on people's shirts, suggesting that Rockin' Thunder seemed to celebrate the collision of the rock 'n' roll of the now and the ages.

There were plenty of long-in-the-tooth comments from the crowd, that ugly brand of ageism that hangs around rockstars of this calibre. But the thing about age? It brings experience. Lead vocalist Joe Elliot took a moment while introducing the band to marvel at how he had first started playing with some of the members of Def Leppard in 1976. When you've been diligently recording and touring for nearly 50 years (all without managing to split up), it's is a rare feat that inevitably leads to some great-sounding music.

Faithful to their recordings, Elliot's voice still held the familiar cadence and ear-ringing integrity on tracks like "Rock of Ages" that first drew them to fame as young men. They were full of energy on stage, with guitarist Phil Collen taking a big slice of cake on lead, shredding mercilessly to the delight of the crowd.

Def Leppard have aged like a fine wine, in fact, their live show upstaging many of the other legacy bands that I've seen. With a kick-ass intergalactic stage set and colourful lights, there was nothing holding them back from shooting off into space armed with fine grey hair and a Fender. The band was tight — and, as a youth who isn't nostalgic for this era because I wasn't even born yet, I would pay a large sum of money to see them play again.

Walking back to the media tent, I overheard the folks from MuchMusic chatting about Def Leppard. "That was pretty cool," one said. "The entire crowd is reliving their youth."

"I wonder what bands we'll be listening to when we reach that age," a 23-year-old pondered. No one was quite sure.

As I walked away from the old racetrack that evening, there were trucks and vans parked in the nearby Borden Park with their doors open, their inhabitants sipping on beers and reminiscing, either trying to catch a glimpse of the legends or desperate to reignite a flame of their youth. The evening light dim at twilight, there was a hopefulness in the air — that's the kind of force Def Leppard have, thrusting us forward into the next decade.