Experimental indie rock outsiders Deerhoof have always forged their own path, and now they've announced that they're withdrawing their music from Spotify.

In a statement, the band announced that their decision was a direct response to Spotify CEO Daniel EK investing €600 million ($961 million CAD) in an AI military company, Helsing, of which he is the chairman.

"We don't want our music killing people. We don't want our success being tied to AI battle tech," the band said. "We are privileged that it was a pretty easy decision for us. Spotify only pays a pittance anyway, and we earn a lot more from touring. But we also understand that other artists and labels do rely on Spotify for a bigger chunk of their income, and don't judge those who can't make the same move in the short term."

Beyond protesting Spotify's destructive investments and poor payouts for artists, Deerhoof critiqued the streamer's effectiveness as the primary platform through which fans listen to music, arguing, "Spotify is flushing itself down the toilet. Eventually artists will want to leave this already widely hated data-mining scam masquerading as a 'music company.' It's creepy for users and crappy for artists. Music-making lasts forever but this or that digital get-rich-quick scheme is sure to become obsolete."

Deerhoof called themselves "a small mom and pop operation," adding, "We aren't capitalists, and don't wish to take over the world." If their music becomes less discoverable and fewer new listeners hear their music, Deerhoof seem to be comfortable with the sacrifice.

The exact timeline for how quickly Deerhoof are able to get Spotify to take their music down isn't clear, but the band are working on getting it removed ASAP. As of this writing, the band's catalogue is still on the streamer.

Last year, Exclaim! staffers picked our favourite albums not available on streaming services. Joanna Newsom is a notable Spotify abstainer, and Neil Young and Joni Mitchell temporarily removed their music a couple of years back in protest of Joe Rogan's podcast.