In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Debbie Harry revealed that she can't imagine returning to the stage with Blondie after the death of longtime drummer Clem Burke back in April.

When asked what she is most proud of in her decades-spanning career, Harry shared, "My list is going to sound very short, but having worked with Chris [Stein] and Clem, for years — especially Chris, that's extraordinary. Keeping a rock band together for 50 years was like a marriage, and it's sad that with Clem's passing and without having Chris onstage, I can't see myself being onstage as Blondie, even though I am the face of Blondie."

She continued, "But I'm proud of the music, and I would still like to do music."

Last October, co-founding guitarist Chris Stein shared on the band's Instagram that a new Blondie album was in the works for this year, marking their first new record since 2017's Pollinator. According to Vanity Fair, the forthcoming record is set to be released this fall.

Speaking to the potential new challenges that comes with turning 80 and preparing for a forthcoming record, Harry shared, "I ran into a wall: the tour ended, Clem died, and wow. What is this space I live in now? I'm curing — I'm doing a cure." She continued, "And part of that is de-cluttering up my space, which is crowded with that life. I need to get some breath, get some air in there. And I want to feel that little spark of creativity, surprise — those things. There's a little tingle of that, and I hope that will be there for me."