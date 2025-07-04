Dear Rouge have followed in the footsteps of Deerhoof by implying that their music is being removed from Spotify.

"Welp… we officially just switched everything over to [Apple Music]," the Vancouver pop-rockers announced today on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. As of time of publication, their Spotify page is still live.

Though they haven't provided an official reason yet, the move comes after Spotify CEO Daniel Ek invested €600 million ($961 million CAD) in an AI military company called Helsing, of which he is the chairman.

This isn't the only dystopian atrocity the music streaming giant is guilty of lately: an AI-generated band called the Velvet Sundown garnered 900,000 monthly listeners on Spotify two weeks after releasing an album.