Victoria, BC-hailing hardcore punk vets Dayglo Abortions are currently making their way toward the end of a sprawling stateside tour, which kicked off back in July. However, frontman Murray "The Cretin" Acton and guitarist Matt Fiorito were arrested in Ohio this weekend.

UPDATE (9/2, 8:45 p.m. ET): Ashland police records have been updated to note that Fiorito is being held for "possession of drugs," identified as a "schedule I or II substance." A hearing will be held on Wednesday (September 3) over Zoom, per the court's calendar. Thanks to Exclaim! reader Scott Bennett for the tip.

The Times Colonist reports that their lawyer, Jim Heller, said the arrest followed a traffic stop, and that it had nothing to do with immigration or border issues.

According to the Ashland County Sheriff's Office website, both musicians were taken into custody on Saturday (August 30) — seemingly after the band's Cleveland show on Friday (August 29). Neither Acton nor Fiorito have been charged, but the police records include the note, "Additional Hold for Ashland County Sheriff's Office; Arrest Date 08/30/2025."

Speaking to CTV News, Fiorito's father said he hasn't spoken with his son, but that Ashland authorities indicated charges would likely be laid yesterday (September 1). "I'm hoping he's OK and that the tour can continue," Joe Fiorito said of the guitarist. "They were on a massive cross-county tour across the states, it was a big breakthrough for the band."

Fiorito only joined Dayglo Abortions in 2015, but the hardcore punk outfit have been active since 1979, with Acton as one of the founding members.