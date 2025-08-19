Musician and biking enthusiast David Byrne has made an appearance on the TikTok show created by his new son-in-law. On today's episode of Subway Takes, he shared his thoughts on how to make the road a safer place for cyclists in his home city of New York.

When asked the now-infamous question, "So what's your take?" Byrne talked about how in New York bike lanes, "Everybody should follow the arrows and go in the direction that they're supposed to go in." Which seems simple enough, but anyone who has spent enough time in any major North American city can tell you that some people act like road signs are just suggestions.

"If there's a moment I'm not paying attention, the next minute I know there's somebody about to crash into my face," he continued, with host Kareem Rahma talking about uninvited guests in bike lanes like delivery drivers, cop cars and babies in strollers, to which Byrne exclaimed, "Do not use your baby as a battering ram!"

As he likely discovered while writing his excellent book Bicycle Diaries, he noted that in other countries, people pay attention to stop lights and road signs. Though he's not perfect, as he told a story about getting "shamed" for improper road etiquette in either Copenhagen or Amsterdam, "or some place where they ride a bike a lot."

"I was riding and I had to stop to look for directions on my phone. And all of a sudden, I'm hearing this, 'Get out of the bike lane! You idiot!'" He and Rahma also discussed the ramifications of confronting someone in New York bike lanes, and the likelihood that it'll evolve into a street fight.

Byrne also showed some sympathy for delivery drivers on e-bikes, who are often zooming at high velocity, discussing how, in the gig economy, they are paid by the delivery, which incentivizes speed over safety. Watch the whole thing below.

Byrne's new album Who Is the Sky? is out September 5 via Matador.