David Byrne is getting married to businesswoman Mala Gaonkar this weekend, which coincidentally coincides with Friday's (September 5) release of his new album, Who Is the Sky? Since he loves to make a playlist for basically any occasion, it's no surprise that he's made one for his wedding dinner.

Before posting links to his selections on his Instagram Story yesterday (August 31), Byrne shared a few words about the mostly instrumental choices his guests will hear while eating "an amazing and spicy meal." "My sense is that words and lyrics can be distracting — the ear goes to them, especially if it's a song one knows. So, I opted for buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere... and that folks can also ignore at the same time," he wrote.

The 42-track playlist features songs from Brian Eno, Jeff Beck, Herbie Hancock, Post Malone and Meridian Brothers, among many others. Listen to it below.





