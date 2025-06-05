It's a huge day to be a David Byrne fan. Not only have Talking Heads released a "Psycho Killer" music video starring Saoirse Ronan in celebration of the 50th anniversary of their first show, but their bandleader has also made his TikTok debut.

Though he posted his first video on the platform last week, today's music video has made many aware of his presence there for the first time. For his first order of vertical video business, he's teasing a new solo track called "Everybody Laughs."

"I'm working on something new, we'll have more news to share soon. But in the meantime, I'd like to see how you can move to this," Byrne says in a short clip, before a montage of him dancing to the new song plays with some silly CapCut filters over it. Kyle MacLachlan may have to make some room at the "older dude with an impeccable zoomer social media manager" table.