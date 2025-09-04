David Byrne has been fascinated by the same things his entire life.

Despite a career that's lasted half a century and an iceberg of lore beneath him, the rock icon continues to wonder about the mundanities of life — and the people living it — just as he always has.

"I'm still curious," Byrne, 73, says as a talking head on a Zoom call from his New York apartment. "I'm still mystified and curious about how people behave, what makes them do the things we do, and that includes me. And, y'know, what makes us like that? And I enjoy asking those questions, and, in the course of doing it, it becomes a kind of celebration or a love letter to human beings, [and] all the things that they do."

That much remains apparent on his latest billet-doux. Though Who Is the Sky? (out September 5 via Matador Records) is true to the artist's typical sensibilities, it doesn't rehash what he's already done. His observations are still the catalyst, but his thoughts about them are the substance. As his ideas evolve, so does his execution.

Byrne's career has been marked by many collaborations, but those relationships have gotten easier with practice. This time around, he has enlisted pop mega-producer Kid Harpoon and jazzical ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra, while also calling on the Smile's drummer Tom Skinner for a guest appearance. Longtime friend and songwriting partner St. Vincent loans some vocals to lead single "Everybody Laughs," while new associate Hayley Williams joins him on the mariachi-inflected duet "What Is the Reason for It?"



Kid Harpoon (née Tom Hull) may not have suggested which voices found their way onto the album, but he was instrumental in getting others involved. For Byrne, it was invaluable to have someone around "to say, 'David, it might be nice to have some other singers on here, besides you.'"

He continues, "And I thought, 'Yeah, it might be nice. People might get tired of my voice all the time. It might be nice to have a little variation.'" This was an easy suggestion to take, since joining forces isn't the undertaking it used to be for him.

"I realized that, over the years, I think I've gotten a little bit better on the collaboration front," he reflects. "Part of that is being able to describe to someone, 'This is what I'm trying to do. This is the direction I want to go. This is what I hope it does.' And I thought, 'If you can explain that really well, if you can communicate it really well, then you and your collaborator are kind of on the same road.' If you don't, they may assume that you're trying to do something different, and that's when the trouble starts."

It's easy to infer what Byrne might mean by "trouble." He helmed Talking Heads from 1975 to 1991, and the band's end was famously tumultuous. Three decades later, hurt feelings were put aside for the 40th anniversary and remaster of the greatest concert movie of all time, Stop Making Sense. The reunion "kind of fell into [their] laps," Byrne says, as the rights to the Jonathan Demme-directed film became available and A24 offered to pick it up.

"The first time I saw a new print of the film, it looked great. But of course, I'm looking at myself," Byrne remembers. "I'm sitting there. I think there might have been one other person in the screening room, and I'm looking at myself and I'm thinking, 'This is a very serious young man. He seems very intent, very serious. Maybe he'll relax by the end of this,' which he does."



Just like his past, big-suited self, Byrne is tempered without losing his direction on Who Is the Sky? He takes one thought and lets it go where it wants, creating narratives from there. The avant-garde becomes a place to go; he meets the Buddha at a downtown party; he reverts back to his three-year-old self thanks to some magic skincare. One of his mighty strengths is building something grandiose out of seemingly nothing, and it all starts with his keen observational eye.

When Byrne speaks, he digs deep into his own thought processes with acute self-awareness. And while he's always ready to go see a new art showcase or explore a new idea, there are some things he remains steadfast in — especially with the direction of his live shows. He'll tour North America in support of the new record this fall, and, unsurprisingly, there will be "some continuity" between this jaunt and his past ones, like Stop Making Sense or his Broadway show American Utopia.

"I'm not ready to have people go back to being rooted in one place on the stage," Byrne shares. "But I thought, 'Oh, maybe this time, we can be kind of virtually in all these different places. We could be in a forest, we can be in an apartment, we can be on the street, we can be in the clouds.'" He says this will be achieved with large LED screens that will curve into the floor, so that "it can appear like we're standing, we're in a parking lot, and there's, say, a building behind us."



Longtime fans will draw parallels between this and the stories he's been telling his entire career. Who Is the Sky? offers a bit more insight into Byrne's feelings, but they still come from the same places: human connection, personification and architecture, just as the album's "My Apartment Is My Friend" suggests. So long as he stays wondering, there will always be something — no matter how seemingly ordinary — to run with.

The album is similar to the way he feels about the biblio-mat at the Toronto bookstore the Monkey's Paw, which he visited during TIFF 2023: "You put in a given amount, and you don't know what you're going to get, but it's going to be interesting. That's a lot of fun."