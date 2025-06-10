As it turns out, David Byrne has been teasing a lot more than just a new song these past few weeks. The musician has just announced Who Is the Sky? out September 5 via Matador Records.

Byrne's first album since 2018's American Utopia features appearances from musicians like Hayley Williams, the Smile's Tom Skinner and St. Vincent — the latter of whom shows up on "Everybody Laughs," the track Byrne has been hinting at on his new TikTok account.

UPDATE (6/13, 1:06 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, Byrne has added a third Toronto show at Massey Hall on October 23. Tickets are on sale now.

In support of the record, Byrne is embarking on a massive world tour, starting with a North American leg this fall. In typical Byrne fashion, his touring band will consist of 13 musicians, singers and dancers. The lone Canadian dates comprise a doubleheader at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 21 and 22.

Byrne has been busy elsewhere in his work, performing "Burning Down the House" with Olivia Rodrigo at Governors Ball last weekend. Talking Heads also released the first-ever music video for "Psycho Killer" starring Saoirse Ronan last week.

Check out the Gabriel Barcia-Colombo-directed video for "Everybody Laughs" and the full list of tour dates below.



David Byrne 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

09/14 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium

09/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC

09/17 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

09/19 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

09/21 Schenectady, NY - Proctors

09/23 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

09/25 Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre

09/27 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/28 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

09/30 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/01 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/03 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/04 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/07 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/08 Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

10/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

10/14 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

10/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

10/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/22 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

10/25 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

10/28 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/29 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

10/31 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

11/03 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/04 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

11/06 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/07 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre

11/11 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/12 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11/16 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/17 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/20 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/21 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre

11/25 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/26 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

11/28 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

11/29 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park

12/02 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/03 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

12/05 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

12/06 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

01/14 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

01/17 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center

01/21 Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre

01/22 Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/24 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

01/27 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

02/12 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom

02/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

02/18 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

02/21 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/22 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi

02/24 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

02/27 Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

03/02 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/03 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/04 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/06 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/07 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

03/09 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

03/10 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

03/13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

03/15 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

03/18 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

03/19 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale