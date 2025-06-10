As it turns out, David Byrne has been teasing a lot more than just a new song these past few weeks. The musician has just announced Who Is the Sky? out September 5 via Matador Records.
Byrne's first album since 2018's American Utopia features appearances from musicians like Hayley Williams, the Smile's Tom Skinner and St. Vincent — the latter of whom shows up on "Everybody Laughs," the track Byrne has been hinting at on his new TikTok account.
UPDATE (6/13, 1:06 p.m. ET): Due to popular demand, Byrne has added a third Toronto show at Massey Hall on October 23. Tickets are on sale now.
In support of the record, Byrne is embarking on a massive world tour, starting with a North American leg this fall. In typical Byrne fashion, his touring band will consist of 13 musicians, singers and dancers. The lone Canadian dates comprise a doubleheader at Toronto's Massey Hall on October 21 and 22.
Byrne has been busy elsewhere in his work, performing "Burning Down the House" with Olivia Rodrigo at Governors Ball last weekend. Talking Heads also released the first-ever music video for "Psycho Killer" starring Saoirse Ronan last week.
Check out the Gabriel Barcia-Colombo-directed video for "Everybody Laughs" and the full list of tour dates below.
David Byrne 2025–2026 Tour Dates:
09/14 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
09/16 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center PAC
09/17 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
09/19 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
09/21 Schenectady, NY - Proctors
09/23 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
09/25 Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre
09/27 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/28 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
09/30 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/01 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/03 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/04 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/07 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/08 Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium at City Hall
10/10 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
10/14 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
10/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
10/21 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/22 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/23 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
10/25 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
10/28 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/29 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
10/31 Chicago, IL - The Auditorium
11/03 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/04 Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
11/06 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/07 Denver, CO - Bellco Theatre
11/11 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/12 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11/16 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/17 San Francisco, CA - The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/20 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/21 Los Angeles, CA - Dolby Theatre
11/25 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/26 Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall
11/28 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
11/29 Dallas, TX - Music Hall at Fair Park
12/02 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/03 Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
12/05 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
12/06 Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre
01/14 Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
01/17 Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Center
01/21 Sydney, Australia - ICC Sydney Theatre
01/22 Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/24 Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
01/27 Perth, Australia - RAC Arena
02/12 Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
02/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/16 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
02/18 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
02/21 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/22 Milan, Italy - Teatro degli Arcimboldi
02/24 Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
02/27 Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall
03/02 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/03 London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/04 London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/06 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/07 Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo
03/09 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
03/10 Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
03/13 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
03/15 London, UK - Eventim Apollo
03/18 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
03/19 Paris, France - La Seine Musicale