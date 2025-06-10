Cairbou had a huge 2024 (and that streak is arguably ongoing), but Dan Snaith is turning his attention to his side quest in Daphni, for which he's released new single "Sad Piano House" today.

His first new release under the name since 2022's Cherry, the Hamilton-hailing polymath said of the track in press materials:

i dj'ed a lot last year in the lead up to the caribou album and inevitably ended up making a bunch of new music to play out in those sets. i'd made this one but knew that i wasn't sure about it or when it would ever get a release so i sent it over to ben ufo and he started playing it and people started asking me about it. now i've finally got a chance to finish it off and release it. i'd given it the temporary title 'sad piano house' when i sent it because it's piano house... but, you know, not that kind of piano house... i didn't really intend for that to be the final track title but once it appeared in a couple of tracklists for radio shows and people started asking about it, the title stuck.

Listen to "Sad Piano House" below.