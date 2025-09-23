Past Exclaim! cover star Danny Brown has returned with the follow-up to 2023's Quaranta. Stardust is out November 7 via Warp Records, and is his first record written while sober.
The upcoming album boasts many collaborators, including but not limited to Jane Remover, NNAMDÏ, femtanyl, underscores, and Toronto's 8485, who was pictured in the studio with him last year.
In support of Stardust, Brown will embark on a North American tour this fall. After kicking off in Boston's Big Night Live on November 11, he'll cross the border for the jaunt's lone Canadian date at Toronto's Rebel on November 12. From there, Brown will circle his way through the US before terminating at Warsaw in New York City on December 14. Fans can sign up for presale access via co:brand.
Today's announcement arrives alongside the almost-eponymous single "Starburst." Check out its music video and the whole run of tour dates below.
Danny Brown 2025 Tour Dates:
11/10 Boston, MA - Big Night Live
11/12 Toronto, ON - Rebel
11/13 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron
11/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
11/16 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
11/18 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater
11/20 Denver, CO - The Ogden
11/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell
11/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
11/25 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
11/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
11/28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory Santa Ana
11/29 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
12/02 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
12/05 Austin, TX - Emos
12/06 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
12/07 Dallas, TX - Granada
12/09 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
12/11 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Music Hall
12/13 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
12/14 New York, NY - Warsaw