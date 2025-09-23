Past Exclaim! cover star Danny Brown has returned with the follow-up to 2023's Quaranta. Stardust is out November 7 via Warp Records, and is his first record written while sober.

The upcoming album boasts many collaborators, including but not limited to Jane Remover, NNAMDÏ, femtanyl, underscores, and Toronto's 8485, who was pictured in the studio with him last year.

In support of Stardust, Brown will embark on a North American tour this fall. After kicking off in Boston's Big Night Live on November 11, he'll cross the border for the jaunt's lone Canadian date at Toronto's Rebel on November 12. From there, Brown will circle his way through the US before terminating at Warsaw in New York City on December 14. Fans can sign up for presale access via co:brand.

Today's announcement arrives alongside the almost-eponymous single "Starburst." Check out its music video and the whole run of tour dates below.



Danny Brown 2025 Tour Dates:

11/10 Boston, MA - Big Night Live

11/12 Toronto, ON - Rebel

11/13 Cleveland, OH - Globe Iron

11/15 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

11/16 Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

11/18 Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

11/20 Denver, CO - The Ogden

11/21 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - Rockwell

11/24 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

11/25 San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

11/26 Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether

11/28 Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory Santa Ana

11/29 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

12/02 Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

12/05 Austin, TX - Emos

12/06 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/07 Dallas, TX - Granada

12/09 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

12/11 Baltimore, MD - Nevermore Music Hall

12/13 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

12/14 New York, NY - Warsaw