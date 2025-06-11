A new Calgary festival going by the name DandyFest has emerged with its inaugural lineup for a one-day event happening at Dandy's Brewing on September 13.

Chad VanGaalen, No Joy, Janky Bungag, StillDepths, Chris Cohen (formerly of Deerhoof), Boysenberry, Parisian Orgy, Carter Felker and more will perform across the end-of-summer bash's two stages, while Dandy will provide exclusive brews and collabs, alongside art installations, food vendors and games.

Tickets are on sale now via Eventbrite for $75. See the lineup announcement below.