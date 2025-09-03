Hamilton-born, BC-based folk singer-songwriter Dana Sipos has expanded her Canadian tour itinerary for this fall, adding shows in cities across Ontario, BC and Quebec.

The artist's schedule of dates begins later this month with a performance at Route 19A Arts Festival in Qualicum Beach on September 18, after which she'll open for Jordan Hart at Lucky Bar in Victoria (September 19). From there, Sipos heads to the central part of the country for a stop in Montreal (October 7), as well as a run of Ontario gigs in Waterloo (October 9), Guelph (October 10), Toronto (October 11) and Ottawa (October 18).

The musician will then wrap things up in her adopted home province, playing Victoria once again on October 20 at the Vic Theatre as part of the Jewish Film Festival. See Sipos's full itinerary below, where you can also watch the music video for her latest single "Star City." Check out Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.



Dana Sipos 2025 Tour Dates:

09/18 Qualicum Beach, BC - Little Qualicum Hall (Route 19A Arts Festival)

09/19 Victoria, BC - Lucky Bar %

10/07 Montreal, QC - Petit Ours *

10/09 Waterloo, ON - Emmanuel United Church *

10/10 Guelph, ON - House Show *

10/11 Toronto, ON The Living Room*

10/18 Ottawa, ON - Folk Canada Conference

10/20 Victoria, BC - Vic Theatre (Jewish Film Festival)

* with Mock Deer

% opening for Jordan Hart