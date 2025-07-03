Following the news of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek's huge investment in an AI weapons company, Vancouver singer-songwriter Dan Mangan is hitting back by uploading his catalogue to the music-sharing app [untitled].

[untitled] is marketed as an app to share "work-in-progress music," according to the company's official slogan. Much like Bandcamp or Soundcloud, it allows creators to upload music to the platform, and anyone who has the link can stream it. The difference is that music on [untitled] isn't public or searchable for those without the link.

In a post on Substack, Mangan noted that his catalogue is still available on all the usual streaming services (including Spotify), but that "we can sidestep the multinational corporations" by using [untitled] instead. The link is currently only available to paying subscribers of his newsletter.

In his post, Mangan acknowledged the convenience of streaming, but pointed out some alarming new developments in the music industry — including the sudden popularity of an AI-generated psych rock band called the Velvet Sundown, as well as an article in The Walrus called "The Death of the Middle-Class Musician."

Mangan recently spoke with Exclaim! about AI, saying, "I don't believe AI can accidentally articulate the truths of existence. And that's what we do." He acknowledged using AI to fix audio issues (specifically the bleed between tracks) on his new album Natural Light.