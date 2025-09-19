The deluxe edition of d4vd's debut album Withered has seemingly been scrapped amid the ongoing investigation into the decomposed body of a missing teenage girl — identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, who had been missing since April 2024 and has a matching tattoo with the singer — that was found in his Tesla last week. The album, titled Withered: Marcescene, was set to be released today, but has not appeared on any streaming services.

As reported by TMZ, d4vd's label Interscope has suspended the album's release and has paused all promotional activities related to the singer. Representatives from the label and the singer have not made any comments.

According to an Instagram post d4vd — born David Anthony Burke — shared on September 7, Withered: Marcescene was set to feature 15 new songs, as well as collaborations with hannah bahng, Malcom Todd, RealestK, keshi and Julia Wolf. Kali Uchis, who also appears on a track on Withered, shared on Wednesday (September 17) that she is in the process of removing her song with the singer following the recent news.

Burke was on tour when the body was discovered, and had continued to play shows in the week since the investigation began. As per Variety, the last two shows on d4vd's North American tour have been cancelled, which were scheduled tonight (September 19) in San Francisco and tomorrow (September 20) in Los Angeles. Additionally, a planned event at the Grammy museum scheduled for next Wednesday (September 24) was also scrapped.

In the past few days, disturbing alleged evidence against Burke has been shared connecting him to Rivas on social media, including photos and videos that appear to show the two of them together, as well as Discord screenshots that seem to show d4vd interacting with Rivas in 2022, when she was 11. Additionally, an alleged unreleased d4vd song titled "Celeste" has also been circulating online.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or person of interest yet.