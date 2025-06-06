On July 10 last year, Cypress Hill gave an electrifying one-night-only performance of their 1993 album Black Sunday, along with some of the group's other tracks, in collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra. Today, the California hip-hop legends have released the recording of that performance, Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, as a live album and feature-length concert film via Mercury Studios. Another Simpsons prophecy fulfilled, and now immortalized!

The monumental performance manifests in a palpable energy when DJ Lord's turntables and Eric Bobo's drums meld with the Troy Miller-conducted 70-piece orchestra, while rappers B-Real and Sen Dog command the front of the stage. Also among the mass of outstanding musicians is guest bassist Christian Olde Wolbers, formerly of metal band Fear Factory.

Fans everywhere can now experience the magic of Cypress Hill's reimagining of their tracks with the London Symphony Orchestra on physical formats, including DVD and 2CD, Blu-ray and 2CD, limited-edition 2CD, black vinyl, gold vinyl, and limited-edition cassette, as well as digitally.

Watch the band perform "I Ain't Goin' Out Like That" below, where you can also hear Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall in full on the player of your choice.



Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall:

1. I Wanna Get High

2. I Ain't Goin' Out Like That

3. Insane in the Brain

4. When the Shit Goes Down

5. Lick a Shot

6. Cock the Hammer

7. Interlude

8. 3 Lil' Putos

9. Legalize It

10. Hits from the Bong

11. What Go Around Come Around, Kid

12. A to the K

13. Hand on the Glock

14. Break 'em off Some

15. Dr. Greenthumb

16. Illusions

17. Money

18. Cuban Necktie

19. How I Could Just Kill a Man

20. (Rock) Superstar

21. Band Introductions