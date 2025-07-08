Canadian prog duo Crown Lands have returned with a new record deal and two instrumental releases. Having signed to InsideOutMusic, they have surprise-released Ritual I, the first half of their two-part project.

The band are currently working on their official third studio album, with Ritual I and the upcoming Ritual II acting as stop-gap releases until then. Multi-instrumentalist Kevin Comeau said in a statement, "The Ritual project highlights a completely different side of Crown Lands. While the electric side of the band is full of bluster and drama, the Rituals show a more contemplative and meditative side of our music, and serve as world-building albums for the main storyline of our next album."

Ritual was the band's creative outlet during pandemic shutdowns. Singer and drummer Cody Bowles said, "I suppose this record became our act of defiance against stagnation, in a time when so many familiar lights around us flickered out in the deafening silence. It was a glimmer in our darkness. Ritual I was made during a tumultuous time in our lives, alongside producer Justin Meli in our little B room at Chalet Recording Studios. It served as a reprieve from the upending haze of the pandemic, far from the high-pressure studio sessions that typically accompanied the pursuit of our mainstream sound."

The album's five tracks run just shy of 29 minutes. A press release calls Ritual I and II a pair of albums, while streaming services mark them as EPs.

Hear the album below. It seems to be digital-only, since there's no mention of a physical release.



Ritual I:

1. Dawn

2. The Storm

3. Vigil

4. Dusk

5. The Serpent