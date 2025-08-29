This past weekend, Cradle of Filth keyboardist and vocalist Zoë Marie Federoff abruptly announced her departure from the band mid-tour. Now, her husband, guitarist Marek "Ashok" Šmerda, has announced that he will also be exiting the band, albeit at the end of their current South American tour.

UPDATE (8/29, 4:30 p.m. ET): Frontman Dani Filth has now shared his side of the story in an eight-slide Instagram post, complete with screenshots of text messages between Šmerda and the band's manager, Dez Fafara.

In his statement, Filth claimed that the contracts Federoff shared (and said she and Šmerda refused to sign) were just rough drafts meant as a starting point, and that he never expected any members of the band to sign them. The vocalist said the agreements were drawn up in a rush so the tour could get off the ground, which he called a "mistake." Filth also claimed, counter to what the former band members alleged, that the Cradle of Filth musicians are not prohibited from substituting their income with other projects.

The frontman went on to claim that, prior to their departures, the band's current South American tour saw Federoff and Šmerda having drunken arguments that often included verbal or physical abuse — including an alleged incident in front of fans who had gathered for a meet and greet. Filth described the couple's dynamic as "a pattern of abusive behaviour that strained the entire team." He also defended Fafara against Federoff and Šmerda's claims of financial misconduct, as well as denying Federoff's allegations that Fafara fat-shamed her.

The screenshot of the text exchange between Fafara and Šmerda sees the guitarist call the manager a "sick evil person trained by sickest person in music industry — Sharon Osbourne — the criminal who should be whipped to death." Read the full thing below.



Federoff and Šmerda have cited a number of reasons for leaving the group, with the latter claiming the gig was "low pay" and "high stress." "It has been years of unprofessional behaviour from the people above us that led to this decision," the guitarist wrote, going on to add that he had asked for all of his compositions to be removed from upcoming releases, including Cradle of Filth's long-fabled Ed Sheeran collaboration, which he said "feels like foolish clown antics."

While Federoff initially kept details of the circumstances surrounding her departure scarce, after her husband spoke out, she provided a lengthy statement, saying the couple had planned to transition out of the band months ago, claiming their management was "dishonest" and "manipulative," and that they "work for" frontman Dani Filth.

In her social media post, she attached a contract that all session members of the band were allegedly asked to sign, which she claims would "trap" them for a 25 percent raise — their first in seven years. (In the Facebook caption, Federoff clarified that they make "[£]150/day currently and [£]25K a year roughly in this band.")

"We left because we were being used and paid less than the cost of living, the environment is toxic and threatening, and the toll this was all taking on our lives and our marriage grew too great," the keyboardist explained. "The health toll it took on us also led me to miscarry our first pregnancy on tour."

In a statement of his own, Dani Filth claimed that Šmerda had been fired, calling his and Federoff's statements "attempts to illegally defame and derail the band." The frontman continued, "The rest of the band are cool, even if taken aback, and accusations toward management, who work very closely with me and the band are completely unjust and unfounded."

Read the statements from Federoff, Šmerda and Dani Filth below.