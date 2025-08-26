Montreal post-punk indie rockers Corridor have announced a new leg of tour dates in support of their ongoing promotion of last year's excellent Mimi.

The outing is being billed as a tour of the band's home province of Quebec — although, technically, they also have one show just across the Ontario border in Ottawa. They've got eight shows in all: three in December, followed by a subsequent run in February and March.

See the schedule below. Tickets for the shows can be found here.

Last year, Exclaim! ranked Mimi as one of the best albums of 2024.

Corridor 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

12/04 Rimouski, QC - Bains Publics

12/05 Alma, QC - Café du Clocher

12/06 Chicoutimi, QC - CEM

02/27 Sherbrooke, QC - La Petite Boîte Noire

03/18 Quebec City, QC - Le Pantoum

03/20 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club

03/21 St-Hyacinthe, QC - Zaricot

03/28 Montreal, QC - L'Esco