Corridor Map Out Tour of Quebec (and Ontario)

The group are continuing to support 2024's 'Mimi'

Photo: Stephen McGill

BY Alex HudsonPublished Aug 26, 2025

Montreal post-punk indie rockers Corridor have announced a new leg of tour dates in support of their ongoing promotion of last year's excellent Mimi.

The outing is being billed as a tour of the band's home province of Quebec — although, technically, they also have one show just across the Ontario border in Ottawa. They've got eight shows in all: three in December, followed by a subsequent run in February and March.

See the schedule below. Tickets for the shows can be found here.

Last year, Exclaim! ranked Mimi as one of the best albums of 2024.

Corridor 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

12/04 Rimouski, QC - Bains Publics
12/05 Alma, QC - Café du Clocher
12/06 Chicoutimi, QC - CEM
02/27 Sherbrooke, QC - La Petite Boîte Noire
03/18 Quebec City, QC - Le Pantoum
03/20 Ottawa, ON - 27 Club
03/21 St-Hyacinthe, QC - Zaricot
03/28 Montreal, QC - L'Esco

MusicNewsPop and RockTours

Tour Dates

December 5, 2025

December 6, 2025

December 7, 2025

February 28, 2026

March 18, 2026

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage