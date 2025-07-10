Longtime Osheaga sponsor Coors Light has launched a fake record label. Created to to give one lucky fan the chance to win an artist-worthy, VIP experience at Osheaga this summer, the contest follows the announcement of Coors Light's new North American music platform Chill on Shuffle.

"Signing" an "artist contract" at Coors Light Records — which is just as fake as the label itself, and also doesn't require any actual musical skill or talent — will unlock a festival experience typically reserved for artists.

The perks of being the fake label's first "artist" include exclusive access to Osheaga, air fare and accommodations, a backstage tour, side stage viewing, access to the festival's after party, an on-site photoshoot and an exclusive meet-and-greet with Shaboozey.

"This year, we're excited to introduce our new, multi-year music platform Chill on Shuffle, which is all about shuffling up the way we experience live music," Vice President of Marketing of Molson Coors Beverage Company Leslie Malcolm shared in a release. "And what better way to shuffle things up than by unlocking a festival experience that's typically reserved for artists by turning a regular Coors Light fan into an 'artist' themselves?"

You can enter for a chance to become Coors Light Records' first-ever "artist" at coorslightrecords.ca between July 10 to 23. All applicants must be of legal drinking age.