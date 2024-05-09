Conan O'Brien Dabbles in Metalcore Thanks to Ontario Band

Conan O'Brien is a noted rockabilly fan who has been known to bust out his guitar from time to time — but the comedian has now made an unexpected foray into metalcore thanks to Ontario band Among the Rest.

This surprising pairing happened thanks to Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, the weekly episodes of his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend in which the host speaks with a listener of the show. This week's guest is Anthony Giacalone, lead screamer from Windsor, ON's Among the Rest, who performed a little musical collab with O'Brien during his appearance.

O'Brien asked Giacalone to show off his scream and added, "What might help you? Should I be playing a rhythm track?" O'Brien then imitated a chugging metal groove with his mouth before Giacalone instructed him to beatbox and breakdown.

With this backdrop, Giacalone showed off his scream — although O'Brien wasn't actually able to hear it thanks to Zoom's noise filters. Luckily, podcast listeners can hear it, because Giacalone recorded his part locally and not through Zoom.

"It sounded like you swallowed a crouton," O'Brien complained. "Zoom discriminates against people in metalcore bands."

Co-host Sona Movsesian told O'Brien, "I think you'd be good in a metalcore band." O'Brien agreed: "I'm a good screamer, and I'm a very dynamic presence on stage. And I do think that Satan resides within me."

All hail Conan! Hear the episode down below.