Despite how many heart-on-their-sleeve aughts bands have had a renaissance, it's still cool to hate Coldplay. Sure, deep cuts from early albums blow up on TikTok and the Music of the Spheres tour is the most-attended live music event in history, but maybe that's part of the problem. Coldplay continue to be the biggest band in the world — even if their new output doesn't match the bombast of their arena shows.

All of this is coming from a lifelong fan. I went from being the butt of the joke with the band through middle and early high school to downplaying how much their first decade was still in my rotation to eventually becoming a well-enough adjusted adult that knows there's nothing freaky about liking a popular band. And at Rogers Stadium last night (July 7), it seemed like everyone else had also reached that point of acceptance.

The bad PR that came with the venue's first show two weeks ago loomed while approaching it from Downsview Park Station, though, when arriving just before 6 p.m., foot traffic wasn't that congested. There wasn't much artist-specific branding in the Fan Plaza (besides a Coldplay sticker slapped on the Ferris wheel and some merch tents), but there were plenty of water stations and bathrooms. Of course there were lines, but if you found the right station tucked away, it wasn't so bad.

The newness and relative distance from Toronto's downtown wasn't lost on the band, either. Minutes into their scheduled set time, Chris Martin popped on stage alone to tell us that two of the lighting towers weren't working, and apologized for being late. Once the towers were back up about 10 minutes later, there was similarly no pomp to the band's official entrance as they walked through the crowd to get to their places.

The spectacle of a Coldplay show has the power to crack any stoniness you may feel about their later catalogue, if only for two hours. They started with "Higher Power," "Adventure of a Lifetime" and "Paradise," which were all as euphoric as the fireworks and balloons dancing above the crowd.

After pivoting to "The Scientist," Martin thanked us for waiting for eight years for their Toronto return and "coming through all the bullshit" to get to "this weird stadium in the middle of nowhere." It wasn't salty so much as it was meant to be a connector. The frontman's "Aw, shucks!" gratitude is one of many moving parts that make a 50,000-person show feel at least a little bit more intimate.

Glowing wristbands, heart-projecting "moon goggles" and serenading individual concertgoers are the show's cornerstones of human connection, but there are still glimmers for OG fans. First-decade mega-singles like "Clocks," "Yellow" and "Viva la Vida" all appeared in their initial four-guys-and-their-instruments form, with "The Scientist" retaining its reversed outro — a nod to the song's music video and a live trick they've kept since the early 2000s. It all amounted to a well-timed release that was never too overstimulating.

For all the heights of the show's production value, it's too bad that there was something consistently off about the sound. Backing tracks faded in and out in both volume and pitch, with bass levels at times eclipsing the guitar, and Martin's mic was always slightly blown out. When the band moved to an alternate, smaller stage to play the stripped-back "Sparks," the mic issues disappeared, bringing me and my friend, fellow journalist and Exclaim! contributor Emilie Hanskamp, to a tear (read her review via the Toronto Star).

The band were pretty good at ignoring it the audio issues; besides, any real complaints would be off-brand for them. Considering this is Rogers Stadium's second-ever show, perhaps they'll iron out the kinks in the band's three shows to come. I'll be sure to report back after my second stint there on Friday (July 11) night. Having two opportunities to go — one in the name of journalism and another thanks to the Ticketmaster gods bestowing reasonably-priced tickets upon me — is a privilege not many have, but this isn't a show you'd get bored of after one go, even if you know its rehearsed tricks.

After one verse of "A Sky Full of Stars," Martin paused right before the drop to say that drummer Will Champion needed to figure out the Green P parking situation, then instructed us to put our phones away for this one song. To his credit, the payoff was worth it. The song is another late-ish entry tailor-made for a stadium, and in owning that, the band made it into one of the night's most memorable moments — right up alongside the more relaxed Parachutes-era simplicity of the fan-requested "Trouble" and "Sparks."

Looking out from the slightly swaying but certainly stable eastern grandstand, there wasn't really a consensus on demographics among the crowd. There were just as many dudes in shirts from Coldplay's 2006 Twisted Logic tour as there were seas of young women in butter yellow and glitter. Martin sang to a young boy in the crowd that he made him "so glad to be alive," and people in their 20s and 30s were there with their parents and grandparents, just like I'll be with my Nana on Friday night.

Perhaps what connects these vastly different groups of people is the radical optimism that comes with loving a band that can make you forget how bleak the world is for an evening. If Coldplay can spin the vitriol that's followed them for their entire career into stadium-sized gold, perhaps it's possible for us on a micro level as well. Maybe more people can accept unabashed earnestness than the cynics are willing to admit.

The only thing to dread last night was the journey out of the stadium, but it seems like the venue made some improvements since its first show. I started briskly walking as the last fireworks went off, and pedestrian stop-and-go signs made crowd control easy — I was on the subway within 25 minutes of leaving my seat. The journey home was spent in a train full of fans sharing the footage they got, grinning at shared screens.