Speaking with Béatrice Martin — the one-woman act behind Montreal's legendary pop act Cœur de pirate — it immediately becomes clear how attuned she is to the calamitous current times. The world is a scary place to live in right now, especially for musicians. But with chaos comes opportunity.

"It's so cool now because the stuff you release has nine different lives. I have a song that's doing really well now, but I released it like 18 years ago. You never know," she says. "Stuff just sometimes pops up randomly and you get to have another life for that music, and that's really cool. You didn't really get to have that before now."

Using this logic, Martin's music spans generations upon generations of lifetimes. Having had her talent recognized in her late teens, all that she knows is music. Yet the times are changing, and when songs blow up on TikTok just as quickly as they disappear. Martin finds that the best approach is to release her music into the world, let the internet do its thing .and hope that everything falls into place.

"I don't really know what to expect," Martin says of how she thinks her fans will react to her latest album, Cavale. "I think that I will just be really stressed out, and then it will be all okay."

What are you up to?

I am releasing an album, and I also have a label now, so I'm helping other artists achieve their dreams, I guess. That's about it… I might pick up running soon or something, and get back into shape.

What are your current fixations?

Unfortunately and fortunately, Sabrina Carpenter's new album. That's all I hear on TikTok, and now whenever I see any kind of video, I hear the whip. Did you hear that one? Oh my god, that's stuck in my head. That's my cultural event right now.

Why do you live where you do?

I was born and raised here [Montreal]. I live here because I couldn't live anywhere else. There's such a big shift between winters and summers that is quite euphoric: there's nothing quite like feeling intensive doom, and then that being lifted by scorching hot summers. I would miss that anywhere else.

What has been your most memorable or inspirational concert and why?

The first show my parents ever let me go to alone as a teenager was Kane. It's such a 2000s band, because nobody listened to that band after. It's still there, but would you go to a Kane concert? I don't know. It was such a specific moment in time, and I had an out-of-body experience, like, "This is insane. I'll never live this again." I think Metric were opening for them, it was so 2000s.

What's been the greatest moment of your career so far?

The best moment of my career was getting to quit CEGEP [Collège d'enseignement général et professionnel] because I got to do music professionally. That was really fun: For anybody that's been through CEGEP, it's, like, where dreams go to die. I got to play music professionally at 18, so that was crazy.

What's been the worst moment of your career so far?

The worst moments of my career are probably any time I've had to play outside in the winter, and that happens quite often.

Oh, wow. Are those mostly Montreal shows?

No, anywhere. I've done BC. They're like, "Oh, let's do this show outside… It'll work." And it doesn't!

Who's a Canadian musician that should be more famous?

Well they're all kind of famous, because being famous in Canada is a very niche thing. But maybe Amy Milan. She is really famous in the context of Stars, but she does her own solo stuff, too, and it's very good.

What was the first song you ever wrote?

I mean, the first song I wrote is also the first single I ever put out, "Comme des enfants," in 2008. That was the song that worked the most, and it's still working now. I guess I was really good back then, and I wrote good songs!

What do you think of when you think of Canada?

When I think of Canada, I think of our very specific identity. It's amazing, and it generates a lot of warmth and happiness from people around us when you say that you're Canadian. People usually react well to that, so I love being Canadian. I love being Québécois too.

What's the meanest thing anyone has ever said about your art?

Someone once said I was going to be the "flavour of the summer," or a one-hit wonder.

What was the first album you ever bought with your own money?

I think I bought the Spice Girls' CD with my own money.

What was your most memorable day job?

I worked at a bakery, Première Moisson, when I was 16. I guess that was memorable, but I didn't have a lot of jobs since I started [music] when I was so young.

If you weren't playing music, what would you be doing instead?

I think I'd be working at CBC. I was going to be working in communications, that's where I was heading towards. So I guess I would be doing journalism, or something like that.

How do you spoil yourself?

If I had a self-care day, I'd probably scream into the void, then maybe go touch grass. The world is insane right now, so hopefully I wouldn't go into some deep depression on my day off.

Strange times call for strange new self-care methods. I guess.

You're exactly right.

What's your best piece of songwriting advice for fellow musicians?

I would say that the best stuff always comes up when you're sleeping. That's when the song ideas come around, so wake up, get that iPhone out and record whatever is going through your mind.

That's super interesting. Would you say that those thoughts come to you right before you fall asleep and right after you wake up?

It's always when you're in bed trying to sleep and then it's like, "Oh, I'm hearing this melody… Sh, fuck, I have to get up." It's a bummer, but it's a fun bummer, I guess.

Who would you want to play you in a biopic?

Kristen Wiig. I think it would be really funny to see her try to speak French in a Quebec accent. That would be really cool.

If you won the lottery, what would you do with the money?

I would pay back my debts, and have 45 Australian Shepherds in a really big lot with some sheep. I would just retire and have a bunch of dogs and sheep. That's the dream.

What has been your strangest celebrity encounter?

Michael Bublé. I was really young, and I told him, "Can I take a photo with you? It's for my mom.'"I think he was not expecting that, but he still took a photo with me, so that was nice of him. Then again, what would he expect? Of course moms like him.

Who would be your ideal dinner guest, living or dead, and what would you serve them?

It would be Beethoven, because I think he was deaf, so I'm sure we just wouldn't have to speak. He could just play the piano. It'd be really nice. And I would serve him whatever they ate in Austria back then in the 1700s.

That'd be nice. So you'd like a dinner where it's just music, not a lot of conversation.

Exactly, yeah. No talking. Just vibes and classical music.

What is the greatest song of all time?

Wow, that is straight to the point and very hard of a question. It's very complicated to answer, but I think it would probably be the "Macarena." Maybe the "Thong Song," actually… Let's say the "Thong Song," because I think that that is one of the best songs ever written.

So that surpasses the "Macarena" in your books?

Probably, yeah. It's by Sisqó, and it's beautiful. There's actually the most beautiful minor modulations in that song, which make it stunning.