National treasure Béatrice Martin returns today with Cavale, her seventh studio album as Cœur de pirate — available now via Bravo musique.

The follow-up to 2021's Impossible à aimer sees the artist reflect on her 18-year career, closing the distance between her homes in Montreal and Paris. Fittingly, Cavale — which translates to "run away" or "escape" in English — was orchestrated by Martin and collaborators Renaud Bastien and Nicolas Subrechicot with touring in mind; she hits the Canadian road starting in November.

The record was inspired by what Martin refers to as both the longest and most toxic relationship she's ever had: with anxiety, as she told La Voix de l'Est in a recent interview. Navigating fears and doubts about her path in life, each new Cœur de pirate song sets the scene for an intimate saga — where Martin's reckonings and pitfalls crystallize into universal struggles against a lush Francopop landscape.

Martin will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award at next month's Billboard Canada Women in Music accolades, and "Corbeau" from her 2008 self-titled album has recently gone viral after being featured in the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty (she's Team Conrad, by the way). Check out Cavale on your streaming service of choice below.



