Cœur de pirate Outruns Doubt on 'Cavale'

Béatrice Martin's seventh album is out now via Bravo musique

BY Megan LaPierrePublished Sep 26, 2025

National treasure Béatrice Martin returns today with Cavale, her seventh studio album as Cœur de pirate — available now via Bravo musique.

The follow-up to 2021's Impossible à aimer sees the artist reflect on her 18-year career, closing the distance between her homes in Montreal and Paris. Fittingly, Cavale — which translates to "run away" or "escape" in English — was orchestrated by Martin and collaborators Renaud Bastien and Nicolas Subrechicot with touring in mind; she hits the Canadian road starting in November.

The record was inspired by what Martin refers to as both the longest and most toxic relationship she's ever had: with anxiety, as she told La Voix de l'Est in a recent interview. Navigating fears and doubts about her path in life, each new Cœur de pirate song sets the scene for an intimate saga — where Martin's reckonings and pitfalls crystallize into universal struggles against a lush Francopop landscape.

Martin will be honoured with the Trailblazer Award at next month's Billboard Canada Women in Music accolades, and "Corbeau" from her 2008 self-titled album has recently gone viral after being featured in the season finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty (she's Team Conrad, by the way). Check out Cavale on your streaming service of choice below.


