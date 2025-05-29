While they were slightly off on the timing when they said it would be arriving "later this year" in 2024, hip-hop duo Clipse have finally officially announced their highly anticipated reunion, Let God Sort Em Out.

Set to drop on July 11 via Roc Nation, the Pharrell-produced LP is is the Thornton brothers' (a.k.a. Pusha T and No Malice) first full-length release together since 2009, following Til the Casket Drops — one of the three studio albums released in their 2000s heyday, after 2002's Lord Willin' and 2006's Hell Hath No Fury, as well as three volumes of their We Got It 4 Cheap mixtape series.

Since initially reuniting in 2019, Clipse have performed together regularly, but ahead of today's announcement, the most recent taste of new music from the pair had been the debut of track "Birds Don't Sing" at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton spring/summer fashion show last June. The album's lead single "Ace Trumpets" is slated to arrive tomorrow (May 30).