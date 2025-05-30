Pusha T has my all-time favourite rap voice — my love of his music has less to do with his flow or his lyrical content, and more to do with the way his timbre sounds cool as hell. I could listen to him rap the phone book (or, more likely, rap about cocaine).

His brother No Malice has a very similar-sounding voice, meaning that I've been excited for the siblings to bring back their rap duo Clipse, which they've been teasing for a while. They just announced Let God Sort Em Out, and the Pharrell-produced single "Ace Trumpets" doesn't disappoint.

Push and Malice each take a verse, each of them cleverly using a single rhyme and then acrobatically twisting their pronunciation to make the words fit — like the way Push makes "Bee Gees" rhyme with "Wi-Fi," and Malice has "Lady Gaga" rhyming with "tie-dye."

The beat certainly isn't Pharrell's hookiest, but the thundering 808 bludgeons with pure muscle. Hell yeah — welcome back, guys.