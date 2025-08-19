Los Angeles-based composer and multi-instrumentalist claire rousay has announced her forthcoming new record a little death, which arrives October 31 via Thrill Jockey. rousay has previewed the new record with the track "just (feat. m sage)."

According to a release, a little death is a part of a trilogy including her past two albums, 2020's a heavenly touch and 2021's a softer focus. Referencing her 2024 record sentiment, rousay shared in a release, "sentiment was a different way of working that helped refresh my music-making habits and usual flow. This record is a return to what I see as my core solo practice, a re-dedication to those methods of working which I've found most align with what I envision my music or sound to be."

rousay will also be kicking off on a North American tour beginning this September in Miami, FL, where she will also perform her The Bloody Lady score alongside the film on select dates. She will eventually make her way up to Canada in December with two shows scheduled in Toronto (December 2) and Montreal (December 3). rousay will conclude the tour stateside in Baltimore, MD, on December 7.

Tickets for the September dates are on sale now. See the full itinerary, and listen to "just (feat. m sage)" below.

a little death:

i couldn't find the light conditional love just (feat. m sage) somehow" night one doubt somewhat burdensome a little death

claire rousay 2025 Tour Dates:

09/03 Miami, FL - Coral Gables Art Cinema *

09/06 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 Lorain, OH - Lorain Cinematheque

09/10 Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

09/11 Nashville, TN - Random Sample

09/12 Asheville, NC - Revolve

10/24 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre

11/04 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

11/06 Portland, OR - Holocene

11/07 Seattle, WA - Here-After

11/22 New York, NY - Powerhouse Arts

11/30 Chicago, IL - Constellation

12/02 Toronto, ON - Standard Time

12/03 Montreal, QC - Toscadura

12/04 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell

12/05 East Meredith, NY - West Kortright Center

12/06 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church, Chapel

12/07 Baltimore, MD - 2640 Space

* screening/live performance of The Bloody Lady