Los Angeles-based composer and multi-instrumentalist claire rousay has announced her forthcoming new record a little death, which arrives October 31 via Thrill Jockey. rousay has previewed the new record with the track "just (feat. m sage)."
According to a release, a little death is a part of a trilogy including her past two albums, 2020's a heavenly touch and 2021's a softer focus. Referencing her 2024 record sentiment, rousay shared in a release, "sentiment was a different way of working that helped refresh my music-making habits and usual flow. This record is a return to what I see as my core solo practice, a re-dedication to those methods of working which I've found most align with what I envision my music or sound to be."
rousay will also be kicking off on a North American tour beginning this September in Miami, FL, where she will also perform her The Bloody Lady score alongside the film on select dates. She will eventually make her way up to Canada in December with two shows scheduled in Toronto (December 2) and Montreal (December 3). rousay will conclude the tour stateside in Baltimore, MD, on December 7.
Tickets for the September dates are on sale now. See the full itinerary, and listen to "just (feat. m sage)" below.
a little death:
- i couldn't find the light
- conditional love
- just (feat. m sage)
- somehow"
- night one
- doubt
- somewhat burdensome
- a little death
claire rousay 2025 Tour Dates:
09/03 Miami, FL - Coral Gables Art Cinema *
09/06 Raleigh, NC - Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 Lorain, OH - Lorain Cinematheque
09/10 Bloomington, IN - Buskirk-Chumley Theater *
09/11 Nashville, TN - Random Sample
09/12 Asheville, NC - Revolve
10/24 Los Angeles, CA - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre
11/04 San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
11/06 Portland, OR - Holocene
11/07 Seattle, WA - Here-After
11/22 New York, NY - Powerhouse Arts
11/30 Chicago, IL - Constellation
12/02 Toronto, ON - Standard Time
12/03 Montreal, QC - Toscadura
12/04 Somerville, MA - The Rockwell
12/05 East Meredith, NY - West Kortright Center
12/06 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church, Chapel
12/07 Baltimore, MD - 2640 Space
* screening/live performance of The Bloody Lady