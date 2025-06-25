If you've been watching the news — and are currently existing in the Earth's atmosphere, basically — you probably know about the record-breaking heat waves that have been happening in parts of Canada, the US, the UK and beyond. The Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde is likewise aware, and has predicted that the state of climate change will eventually get to a point where outdoor concerts will be impossible because of it.

"I trust you're all surviving the heat waves," the musician wrote in an Instagram post yesterday (June 24). "I'm remembering the last couple years when we supported Guns N' Roses, and then the Foo Fighters in stadiums (to pay for the clubs which I prefer playing). It was so hot I had to strap ice packs around my waist. And I realized then that outdoor events are going to come to an end. It's too hot."

Hynde does indeed have a point! It's becoming an increasingly frequent occurrence that concerts and festivals are being cancelled due to weather (e.g., Bonnaroo earlier this month), including high temperatures. Back in August of 2023, 50 Cent and Danzig both had to cancel outdoor US concerts in Arizona and Texas, respectively, with Rolling Stone reporting at the time that recent hot-weather shows by the likes of Snoop Dogg and Ed Sheeran had led to multiple concertgoer hospitalizations due to heat-related illnesses.

See Hynde's full Instagram post below, where she also recommends Emily Brontë's classic novel Wuthering Heights. Last year, the Pretenders frontwoman cited attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour as a "personal highlight" of 2024.