Every year, there seems to be at least one bleak meme surrounding a CEO, and 2025's was no doubt the Coldplay/Astronomer scandal. The band themselves have stayed relatively quiet about the situation — unless you count Chris Martin's ex Gwyneth Paltrow becoming an Astronomer spokesperson — but that changed last night (August 19) at their show in Hull, UK.

Before the jumbotron tradition began, Martin started by proving what yours truly, Exclaim!'s resident Coldplay apologist has been attempting to tell the office for the last month: "I'm going to say this once and once only. It's not, never will be, and never was a kiss cam," he told the audience. "We put one couple and you're branded a kiss cam for the rest of your life. It's unbelievable. This is called a jumbotron, and we've done this for a long, long time. And we pick people out to say hello."

He continued, "Sometimes they turn out to be an international, really massive scandal, sure! But most of the time, we're just trying to say hello to some fucking people! That's all! Now, all of this bullshit."

In typical Coldplay hyper-positive fashion, Martin added, "Anyway, we send pure love to those people and I wish them so well," to which the crowd started booing. Perhaps Coldplay are rich enough to forget that people don't feel too fondly about the one percent these days.

Martin then transitioned to the jumbotron section of the show by once again reminding people, "It's not a kiss cam! Jesus!" Watch it happen below.