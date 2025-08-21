It's a big week to be a Deftones fan. The band's new album, private music, is out tomorrow (August 22) on Reprise / Warner Records, and they'll also kick off a headlining North American arena tour in Vancouver on release day.

As is par for the course, they've been doing press in the lead-up to all of this — and a new interview with The Guardian reveals that frontman Chino Moreno is living in a particularly hellish kind of haunted house for those of us who are a little weird about self-perception.

Journalist Stevie Chick's piece compiles fan-submitted questions, with one by the name of StarrXperience asking, "You must get a ton of love from fans, and I imagine the gifts can get pretty creative. What's one of the sweetest or coolest things you've received from a fan?"

"People often give me drawings of myself," Moreno answered, admitting, "I often wonder what they assume I will do with them. I don't even like to look at photos of myself."

He explained, "They're all different types of drawings — there's cartoony ones, pen and ink ones. And I think it must bring the artist some kind of joy, that I'm holding on to a piece of art they created. 'You shared your art with me — I want to share my art with you.' I do appreciate it. But because of that, I have stacks and stacks, hundreds of drawings of myself in my house."

It's absolutely a very sweet gesture, but Moreno's situation of inevitably being left with piles on piles of portraits of himself — because how could you throw out some kid's art? — in his home is a nightmare scenario we've never considered until now. House of Flies? More like funhouse of mirrors!