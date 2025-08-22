After touring with Rod Stewart earlier this year, veteran rockers Cheap Trick have announced their forthcoming record All Washed Up. The new album arrives November 14 via BMG and is previewed today by lead single "Twelve Gates."

Referring to the new single as "one of our best yet," bassist Tom Petersson shared in a release, "I love how this song came out. It's one of my favourites on the album."

"Just one more great album from the best rock band in the world," added lead singer Robin Zander. It's good to see that Cheap Trick aren't taking their record's title to heart!

Find the album's tracklist, and listen to "Twelve Gates" below. The band will be continuing their international tour into December, which will skip over Canada.



All Washed Up: