Political metal crushers Chat Pile and fingerstyle guitar instrumentalist Hayden Pedigo make extremely different-sounding music, but the two Oklahoma-based acts have joined forces on a previously teased new collaborative album. In the Earth Again is out on Halloween through Computer Students™ / The Flenser, and a video for the single "Radioactive Dreams" is out now.

The two acts became friend through Oklahoma City's DIY music scene, and the album is apparently a melding of their two distinct styles. Pedigo said in a statement, "We all wanted to avoid the downfall you see in a lot of collab records. We didn't want this record to either end up primarily sounding like one of us more than the other."

A press release promises "sample and tape manipulation," some of "the most sincere and personal lyrics in [Chat Pile's] entire discography," and "country soundscapes [turned into] something more sinister, tinged with a visceral, metallic grit."

Check out "Radioactive Dreams" below, and the album tracklist below that. In the Earth Again is available to pre-order here.

Pedigo released the album I'll Be Waving as You Drive Away earlier this year. Exclaim! named Chat Pile's album Cool World one of the best releases of 2024.



In the Earth Again:

1. Outside

2. Demon Time

3. Never Say Die

4. Behold a Pale Horse

5. Magic of the World

6. Fission/Fusion

7. The Matador

8. I've Got My Own Blunt to Smoke

9. Radioactive Dreams

10. Inside

11. A Tear for Lucas