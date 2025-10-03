Jon Jasper-Lawless has been prolific in the past couple years, rolling out a string of stand-alone singles both through his own name and as swim good now. It's through the latter project that the Ontario artist just released "went to a party last night," alongside guests Chastity, Baileyrp and Mikey Enwright.

Unlike the punk-y guitar rock that Chasity is usually known for, the song goes in more of a SoundCloud trap direction, with dreamy synths draped in lo-fi hiss and hazy Auto-Tune singing.

"I wrote this song in a broken down van," Jasper-Lawless said in a statement. "Because the Bluetooth was toast, I plugged in a flash drive and started spontaneously writing. It was an old instrumental that I always liked but always assumed someone else would write to. I immediately sent my mumbly Tom DeLonge impression to the great Baileyrp to make it sound way cooler than my super mumbly voice memo. I expected a no, but she said yes. I kept hearing my friend's friend Brandon (Williams, of Chastity) in my head when working on it and eventually worked up the courage to ask. I expected a no, but he said yes. In fact, he immediately wrote to it and sent back a sketch. When putting the icing on the cake I reached out to Mikey Enwright (Oklou) and he made it beautiful like anything he touches."

Hear the collaborative cut below.