In addition to launching a vinyl pre-order for her recent debut album, Big After I Die, inventive Toronto pop singer-songwriter Charlie Houston has announced a few Ontario and Quebec headlining tour dates to take her through the remainder of 2025.

The brief run of dates kicks off on November 21 with a secret show in Kitchener. Mysterious! From there, Houston will go on to play the Baby G in her hometown (November 27) and Kingston's Broom Factory (November 28) ahead of wrapping the stint across the Quebec border at P'tit Ours in Montreal (November 29).

Check out the artist's full itinerary below, along with a visualizer for album track "i need u." Head over to Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.



Charlie Houston 2025 Tour Dates:

11/21 Kitchener, ON - Secret Show

11/27 Toronto, ON - Baby G

11/28 Kingston, ON - Broom Factory

11/29 Montreal, QC - P'tit Ours