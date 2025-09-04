Since opting out of streaming services, Chad VanGaalen has been quietly releasing albums on Bandcamp — and his catalogue will expand this week, as he has confirmed that Peace Museum Volume 2 will be arriving tomorrow (September 5).

The project is subtitled Chad Responds to chik, as it's a collaboration with Nova Scotia improviser and experimentalist chik white.

In a post on Instagram, VanGaalen called chik white "one of my favourite musicians." He explained, "He sent me seven improvisations to respond to, raw vocals and a jaw harp piece. I responded with various homemade instruments. I have been a fan for a long time, so it was extremely exciting for this to become a reality."

September 5 is Bandcamp Friday, meaning that Bandcamp won't be taking a cut of sales. VanGaalen will donate all sales from that day to Doctors Without Borders' Canadian branch.

Check out VanGaalen's Instagram post below. A snippet of extremely abstract music can be heard in the second slide.