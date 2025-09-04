Chad VanGaalen Announces 'Peace Museum Volume 2' with chik white

The collaborative collection will be out tomorrow

BY Alex HudsonPublished Sep 4, 2025

Since opting out of streaming services, Chad VanGaalen has been quietly releasing albums on Bandcamp — and his catalogue will expand this week, as he has confirmed that Peace Museum Volume 2 will be arriving tomorrow (September 5).

The project is subtitled Chad Responds to chik, as it's a collaboration with Nova Scotia improviser and experimentalist chik white.

In a post on Instagram, VanGaalen called chik white "one of my favourite musicians." He explained, "He sent me seven improvisations to respond to, raw vocals and a jaw harp piece. I responded with various homemade instruments. I have been a fan for a long time, so it was extremely exciting for this to become a reality."

September 5 is Bandcamp Friday, meaning that Bandcamp won't be taking a cut of sales. VanGaalen will donate all sales from that day to Doctors Without Borders' Canadian branch.

Check out VanGaalen's Instagram post below. A snippet of extremely abstract music can be heard in the second slide.

