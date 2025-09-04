Last year, Céline Dion triumphantly returned to the stage for the Paris Olympics — her first live performance since she had to cancel her tours due to her stiff-person syndrome. According to newly published reports, she was set to perform again earlier this year at the Eurovision Song Contest, but had to cancel the appearance due to her health.

According to reports, she was scheduled to perform "Ne partez pas sans moi" in Switzerland in May of this year — the same song with which she won Eurovision while representing Switzerland in 1988.

According to a new report from Le Parisien [via BANG Showbiz], she was indeed in Basel and was set to perform at the Eurovision final, but experienced a medical incident upon arriving at the venue. She was unable to make her planned appearance, and flew home to Las Vegas instead.

Some past Eurovision contests performed "Ne partez pas sans moi" in her absence, while Dion spoke as part of a pre-recorded message. "Dear Eurovision family and contestants. I'd love nothing more than to be with you in Basel right now," she said during the clip. "Switzerland will forever hold a special place in my heart. It's a country that believed in me and gave me the chance to be part of something so extraordinary."

See Eurovision's celebration of Céline below.