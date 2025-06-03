Despite not having released a new record since Pompeii in January 2022, the name Cate Le Bon has remained on many lips, with the artist contributing to recent albums from Wilco, Devendra Banhart, St. Vincent and Horsegirl, to name a few. Now, the Welsh artist has announced her seventh studio album, along with plans to support it with an international tour (making Canadian appearances in Montreal and Toronto) later this year and early in 2026.

Michelangelo Dying is set to arrive on September 26 through Mexican Summer. Recorded between the Grecian island of Hydra, Cardiff, London, Los Angeles, and ultimately finished in the California desert, Le Bon co-produced the LP — described in press notes as being about "all-consuming heartache" — alongside Samir Khouja.

"There's this idea that you could do everything yourself, but the value of having someone you completely trust, as I do Samur, be your co-pilot allows you to get completely lost knowing you'll get pulled back in at the right moment," the artist explained. "We have come to quietly move as one in the studio."

Of the record, previewed today by the serpentine, sax-filled lead single "Heaven Is No Feeling," Le Bon added, "[There are] no revelations. No conclusions. There is no reason. There is repetition and chaos." She'll hit the road behind the material this fall, beginning with dates in the UK and Europe. The tour's North American leg gets underway in January 2026, Le Bon venturing to Canada to play Montreal's Le National (January 19) and the Great Hall in Toronto (January 20).

See the full itinerary below, as well as the Michelangelo Dying tracklist and the "Heaven Is No Feeling" video.



Michelangelo Dying:

1. Jerome

2. Love Unrehearsed

3. Mothers of Riches

4. Is It Worth It (Happy Birthday)?

5. Pieces of My Heart

6. About Time

7. Heaven Is No Feeling

8. Body as a River

9. Ride (feat. John Cale)

10. I Know What's Nice

Cate Le Bon 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

10/09 Cardiff, UK - Llais, Wales Millennium Centre

10/10 Manchester, UK - New Century

10/11 Leeds, UK - Howard Assembly Rooms

10/13 Glasgow, UK - St. Luke's

10/14 York, UK - The Crescent

10/15 Gateshead, UK - Glasshouse

10/17 Brighton, UK - Chalk

11/06 Madrid, Spain - Mon

11/07 Barcelona, Spain - Paral·lel 62

11/09 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

11/10 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

11/12 Berlin, Germany - Säälchen

11/13 Hamburg, Germany - Nochtspeicher

11/14 Cologne, Germany - Gebäude 9

11/16 Paris, France - Cabaret Sauvage

11/18 London, UK - Barbican

01/12 Washington, D.C. - The Howard Theatre

01/13 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

01/15 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

01/16 New York, NY - Irving Plaza

01/17 Hudson, NY - Basilica Hudson

01/19 Montreal, QC - Le National

01/20 Toronto, ON - The Great Hall

01/22 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

01/23 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

01/24 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

01/27 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

01/28 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

01/30 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

01/31 Los Angeles, CA -The Belasco