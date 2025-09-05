Stratford, ON-based singer-songwriter and Exclaim! Class of 2022 alumni Cat Clyde has had a busy year on tour, and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon — after recently signing to Concord Records, Clyde has now shared her new single and label debut "Wild One."

Recorded in Athens, GA and produced by Drew Vandenberg, "Wild One" finds Clyde "connecting with the wild parts of myself — some forgotten, and some unrealized — passing through the changes that were rapidly unfolding within my heart as well as my ideas about who I was and the life I wanted to live." Clyde's refreshing take on new Americana-indie folk breathes new life into the track, transporting its listeners through the swinging doors of a packed saloon.

Clyde's most recent releases include 2023's Down Under and 2021's Blue Blue Blue with fellow Canadian singer-songwriter Jeremie Albino.

Listen to "Wild One" below.