Britpop veterans Cast hit the ground running this month — in addition to supporting Oasis on the UK leg of their reunion tour, they have also announced their forthcoming new record. Produced by Youth, a.k.a Martin Glover, Yeah Yeah Yeah arrives early 2026 on January 30 via Scruff of the Neck Records.

Vocalist John Power shared of the new LP, "Yeah Yeah Yeah just arrived out of the blue. There was a window of opportunity — Youth was free, the studio was free, and the band were free — and I thought, let providence prevail." He continued, "No one had heard the songs apart from myself and Alan McGee, but we both thought that we had something. You could feel it, even though none of the songs were really finished, and so we decided to roll with it and record them. It was more than just trying to capture a vibe it was about trying to record something majestic, which is how Youth describes the record."

Cast have shared the first single from the new LP, "Poison Vine," which features vocals from soul singer P.P. Arnold. "There's an angst to 'Poison Vine' that wrote itself: 'Something deep inside you want me to find,'" Power said. "It's got a groove and a sassiness throughout the track, but when I heard them two vocals kicking in on the chorus, then I just knew we had it! I thought, that's it, that's the real thing."

Following their stadium tour with Oasis, Cast will be making their return to North America after 29 years this September. They will be supporting Brian Jonestown Massacre on multiple dates, and will also have a single headlining show in New York City. No Canadian dates have been announced yet.

The full tracklist for Yeah Yeah Yeah has yet to be revealed. Listen to "Poison Vine" below.