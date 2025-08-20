Carly Rae Jepsen's seminal pop masterpiece E•MO•TION turned 10 back in June, and while the singer-songwriter is having an anniversary show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA, tonight (August 19) to mark the occasion, she's now also teasing something for the rest of us.

UPDATE (8/20, 9:12 a.m. ET): Lo and behold, Jepsen has announced a 10th anniversary expanded edition of E•MO•TION, featuring four previously unreleased tracks — including "More," which is now available to stream.

Set for release on October 17 via Interscope Records / UMe, E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition) also features two "Run Away with Me" remixes by Rostam and Kyle Shearer, respectively. You can pre-order it here, and listen to "More" below. Keep scrolling for the full tracklist details.



Famously, E•MO•TION already has a B-sides collection to go along with it, but the prolific Jepsen has now shared a snippet of what appears to be another unreleased track from the era on Instagram. At the end of a one-take video of the artist and her band dancing to a medley of songs from the album, there's an unfamiliar piece of music at the end.

"10 years of Emotion, and there might be something More," the caption reads, directing fans to a Laylo link to sign up for text updates. In the audio snippet, Jepsen sings, "Dancing on the tip of the ice / Tip of the iceberg, you and me / I'll always have the feeling that there might be something / More."

Sure, there's a possibility that this is entirely new music, but it certainly reflects the sonic palate of E•MO•TION and its B-sides more than her most recent work on The Loneliest Time (and subsequent B-sides collection The Loveliest Time). Plus, why piggyback a new release onto the anniversary? That being said, Jepsen and A.G. Cook were in the studio together last year, and she's also been working on the music for Lena Dunham's Broadway adaptation of 10 Things I Hate About You.



E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition):



SIDE A

1. Run Away with Me

2. Emotion

3. I Really Like You

4. Gimme Love

5. All That

6. Boy Problems



SIDE B

1. Making the Most of the Night

2. Your Type

3. Let's Get Lost

4. LA Hallucinations

5. Warm Blood

6. When I Needed You



SIDE C

1. Black Heart

2. I Didn't Just Come Here to Dance

3. Favourite Colour

4. Never Get to Hold You

5. Love Again

6. Cut to the Feeling



SIDE D

1. More

2. Guardian Angel

3. Back of My Heart

4. Lost in Devotion

5. Run Away with Me (Kyle Shearer Remix)

6. Run Away with Me (Rostam Remix)