Cardi B released her album Am I the Drama? last week, to which the answer, obviously, is "yes." Her latest drama: accidentally flushing her $13,000 USD butt piercing down the toilet.

Appearing this week's (September 24) episode of Call Her Daddy, Cardi B explained that she got her butt crack pierced, which is apparently a real thing that can be done!

"I'm not gonna recommend it to people, because I had surgery on my butt," she said. "Sometimes people say that my butt is too big, but they don't understand they already did a butt surgery to reduce my ass." She further explained, "The top of my ass, that skin part is numb. So when I pierce my ass, I ain't feel shit. It was the easiest piercing ever."

About a month after getting the piercing in January, she realized that the $13,000 diamond jewelry was gone. She revealed, "I realized, I was like, 'Hold on.' I was looking around. I was looking at my pants and my panties and stuff, and I'm like, 'Yep. Went down the toilet.'" The piercer apparently offered to refund the cost of the lost jewelry.

The Call Her Daddy episode is below.