British death metallers Carcass have announced their North American Putrefaction Tour for 2025, which is set to include a series of concerts in predominantly American cities — as well as a singular Canadian gig in Toronto — early this fall.

The trek kicks off on September 16 in Birmingham, AL. Shortly thereafter, the band will venture to Canada to play Toronto's Phoenix Concert Theatre on September 20, with support from Brujeria, Necrot and Hedonist. They'll then complete the remainder of the dates stateside, wrapping things up with an appearance at Sacramento, CA's Aftershock festival on October 2.

Tickets go on general sale this Thursday (July 10) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below, and more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Carcass 2025 Tour Dates:

09/16 Birmingham, AL - Workplay *

09/17 Asheville, NC - Eulogy *

09/18 Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

09/19 Rochester, NY - Anthology ~

09/20 Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre ~

09/22 Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs ~

09/23 Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation ~

09/24 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre ~

09/26 Denver, CO - HQ ~

09/27 Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre ~

09/29 Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater ~

09/30 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues ~

10/01 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern ^

10/02 Sacramento, CA - Aftershock

* with Brujeria and Spiritworld

~ with Brujeria, Necrot and Hedonist

^ with Nails, Brujeria, Necrot and Mongrel