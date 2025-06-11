You won't need a permission slip for Cape Breton's Red Farm Field Trip, taking place on August 3 at the 400-acre Red Farm property formerly known as Tobin's Farm in Sydney River, NS.

The inaugural 19-plus festival will be headlined by Sloan, Bahamas and local hero Gordie Sampson, and include performances from his daughter Amelie Sampson, Morgan Toney, Dylan Guthro and Jodi Guthro.

"We're planting the seeds for something bigger," project manager Christoph Mertinitz said in a release. "Red Farm Field Trip is the first big crop; ready to feed music lovers from near and far."

Tickets are on sale now here. See the announcement below.



