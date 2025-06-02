Canada's Walk of Fame RBC is bringing back its Emerging Musician Program for a 13th year. Submissions for this year's edition are now open to solo artists and groups between the ages of 15 and 35, offering a chance to win career-expanding prizes and opportunities.

Five artists will win this year's edition, with the grand prize including a $20,000 cash prize, a recording session at Metalworks Studios and performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events. The runner-up will win $10,000, and the three other winners will receive $5,000 each.

All five selected acts will earn exposure on Canada's Walk of Fame music channel in partnership with Stingray, a performance slot at Departure Festival 2026 and Festival du Voyager 2026, a creative workshop and mentorship panel at Arthaus, a group mentorship session with an industry professional, $2,000 for a live-of-the-floor video and a personalized artist page on emergingmusician.ca.

This year also marks an exciting new chapter in the program's evolution, with the launch of national media partnership with Stingray, one of Canada's leading music and media companies. Through this collaboration, winners and alumni will gain invaluable exposure across Stingray's TV, streaming, digital, and radio platforms — including the debut of a dedicated Canada's Walk of Fame music channel across Stingray's platforms launching in October 2025.

Submissions are now being accepted through July 13 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Artists can apply at emergingmusician.ca.